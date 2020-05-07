Calistoga's Bella Bakery makes sacrifices to stay open

Crudo has worked hard to keep Bella open so he can continue to pay his employees and serve the community. He added breakfast burritos and breakfast sandwiches to the menu to help satisfy workers who start their jobs early. And while he tried staying open until 2 p.m. at first, he found that closing at 1 p.m. made more sense. “Probably the biggest thing I’ve taken away from this experience,” he said, “is to think creatively when hard times hit. I really want to be here for my staff and for the community. A smarter decision would probably have been to close down. Things are a little slow. But we’ll figure it out.” He said that he and Jennifer had put some money away to buy some new furniture for the café, and now that will have to wait.

All in the family

The Crudos, longtime Calistoga residents, bought the bakery, then called Village Bakery, from its former owners in 2013. They remodeled the space, hired staff, and opened the doors. It was the first time since Continental Bakery opened in 1978 that the café was under local ownership. Jennifer Crudo is a fifth-generation Calistogan, and Paul hales from Marin County. Their two children, Tyler, 17, and Lia, 15, are both sixth-generation Calistogans and Californians, too.