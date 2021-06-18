 Skip to main content
Calistoga's Buster's Southern BBQ applies for neon sign permit

Buster’s Southern BBQ could soon be sporting a new neon sign.   

Owner Charles Davis has submitted an application to the city for a permit for the sign, to increase visibility and promote the Foothill Boulevard business.

The proposed wall sign would be mounted on the relatively new structure towards the rear of the property and would only be visible from the street at certain angles, according to the staff report. The sign would measure a total of 32-square feet and would have orange, blue and purple lettering. The permit would require the sign be turned off when the business is closed.

The sign complies with all regulations of the city’s zoning ordinance, but since it is a neon sign, and additional elements will be incorporated to accommodate the square footage,  permit and design review approval by the Planning Commission is required.

It will come before the Planning Commission for approval at the next meeting, June 23.

