Calistoga's Castello di Amorosa invests in solar, wastewater recycling

Castello di Amorosa, an authentic, 13th century medieval Tuscan castle, is known as one of the most popular tourist destinations Upvalley for winetasting. Now, it’s gaining a reputation as a nearly fully sustainable winery.
“I have been environmentally conscious since I was very young,” said owner Dario Sattui. “We set up the winery with that in mind from the beginning. We recycle everything, including the water now.”
The castle spans 131,000-square feet and sits on three acres. The winery is Napa Green certified and produces 250,000 gallons of wine per year.
When faced with the drought quandary in 2015, Sattui invested $1.2 million into a wastewater reclamation system that, he said, would never pay for itself.
Why? “Because it’s the right thing to do.”
The BioMicrobics, Inc. system is designed to reclaim 100% of the wastewater generated by winemaking. It uses a microfiber filtration system that renders winery waste clean enough for agricultural use. It was built underground, except for five holding tanks.
“Ten years ago, on warm days, we used 10,000 gallons of water on landscaping alone. Now, we use the reclaimed water on everything around the vineyard,” Sattui said.
Since coming online in 2017, the castle has saved 6 million gallons of water. Reclaimed water accounts for 85% of water used throughout winter months for landscaping, and 25% during summer months. The remainder of the water used comes from the well or spring-fed lake on the property. No county water is used and there are no county pipes to the land.
Sattui also recently added Solar panels, which supplies 50% of the winery’s power. They are currently being landscaped to eventually “disappear” from view.
He also invested “a large sum of money” in a new recycling company in Rohnert Park, with the hope that it succeeds. Resynergi converts typically non-recyclable plastics into fuel and chemical products, as an alternative to refined oil products.
Land preservation is also a part of the plan. Sattui points out Napa Valley is the “last principally agricultural county in Northern California,” which prompted him, in the late 1990’s, to donate 700 acres to the Napa Valley Land Trust.
“I’m a no growth rather than slow growth guy. I’ve been here for 50 years and don’t want to be a part of the destruction,” Sattui said. He also recently put 77 acres into the Anderson Valley Land Trust because “it’s the right thing to do.”
Calistoga Wine Growers
Jericho Canyon Vineyard offered samples of different varietals at the Calistoga Wine Growers event March 26.
Chris Grossman, Manager, DTC Operations at Chateau Montelena was pouring the 2019 Napa Valley Chardonnay, 2019 Estate Zinfandel and the 2012 Montelena Estate Cabernet Sauvignon in magnum bottles at the Calistoga Wine Growers event March 26 at the Four Seasons Resort.
Executive Chef Santiago Garcia at Calistoga Inn Restaurant & Brewery created macaroni and cheese balls to complement wine tasting at the Calistoga Wine Growers event March 26 at the Four Season's Resort.
The best of Calistoga wines were showcased March 26 at the new Four Seasons Resort, with 36 participating wineries and four local restaurants.
Calistoga Wine Growers
Calistoga Wine Growers
Canard Vineyard on Dunaweal Lane was one of the 36 Calistoga Wine Growers offering tastings to guests at the annual event March 26.
Calistoga Wine Growers
Calistoga Wine Growers
Blini and caviar bundles created by Evangeline in Calistoga were one of the tempting appetizers to be paired with wines at the Calistoga Wine Growers' annual event March 26.
Calistoga Wine Growers
An aerial view of the Calistoga Wine Growers event March 26 at the Four Seasons Resort.
Calistoga Wine Growers
Four Seasons's Executive Resort Chef, Shaun Acosta, served cracker-thin Living Room Pizza from TRUSS Restaurant + Bar at the Calistoga Wine Growers event on March 26.
Calistoga Wine Growers
Thirty-six wineries from Calistoga's Wine Growers Association poured their best recent vintages March 26 at the Four Seasons Resort.
Calistoga Wine Growers
Calistoga Wine Growers
The Calistoga Wine Growers annual event took place at the new Four Seasons Resort March 26, drawing more than 200 attendees.
Napa Valley Vintners' Premiere trade auction takes place online and in person June 1-5. Also, Castello di Amorosa has a new non-alcoholic new grape juice and Cuvaison is breaking ground for an expansion.