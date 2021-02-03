Calistoga's Catholic Charities food bank starts new drive-thru service

After a year of overwhelming response serving those in need, Catholic Charities food bank in Calistoga is moving away from home delivery to a drive-thru service.
On Tuesday, the organization moved its operation from Our Lady of Perpetual Help on Washington Street to the Seventh-day Adventist Church on Grant Street. There, the church has a large parking lot and driveway conducive to pick-up.
For the past year, 15-20 volunteers have been making 300 home deliveries the first Tuesday of every month, and the change in venue is aimed at providing some relief for those drivers.
“It’s out of consideration and sensitivity to the volunteers who have been making deliveries week after week, and make it a little easier on them,” said the food bank’s organizer, Charlotte Williams.
Deliveries will still be made to those who are shut in, and with no access to transportation.
Denise Flaherty and her son, Colin, have been volunteer delivery drivers since last March, making 40-50 deliveries the first and third Tuesdays of the month.
“It’s a real learning experience,” Denise said of the population that they delivered to. “It personalizes it.”
Williams said the drive-thru model has worked for other of the Catholic Charities food banks, as well as Calistoga Cares, which has been handing out food at the Napa County Fairgrounds.
The food bank started the drive-thru at the Adventist Church last month with its third Thursday of the month USDA giveaway. About half of the usual 300 turned out, Williams said. The trick is getting the word out.
WATCH NOW: COVID-IMMUNE ROBOTS PACK THANKSGIVING FOOD FOR THOUSANDS OF NEEDY FAMILIES
CATCH UP ON NAPA COUNTY’S TOP NEWS STORIES HERE
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Crystal Ellis of Napa is pregnant and homeless. She hopes to find housing before she delivers her baby. This is her story.
An FBI agent specializing in domestic terrorism said Napa businessman Ian Benjamin Rogers sent out a series of text messages threatening Gov. …
Intermittent vaccine availability in Napa County means eligible residents are left waiting — a situation frustrating much of the eligible population.
The owner of one of Napa's coolest stores has decamped to Fresno. Napa won't be the same.
City editor Kevin Courtney shares his wife's experience with receiving the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
Napa Fire responded to a fire in the bathroom of a downtown insurance agency.
A place once dominated by sweaty, hard work is to become a place of play in American Canyon.
Napa County Supervisor Belia Ramos, 42, says she received a COVID-19 shot at the end of the county vaccination clinic that otherwise would hav…
Her scissors have been stilled, but Kathleen Ortiz fights on.
Check out Habituate, "a carefully curated brand of housewares and clothing, located at First Street Napa.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.