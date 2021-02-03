Calistoga's Catholic Charities food bank starts new drive-thru service

After a year of overwhelming response serving those in need, Catholic Charities food bank in Calistoga is moving away from home delivery to a drive-thru service.

On Tuesday, the organization moved its operation from Our Lady of Perpetual Help on Washington Street to the Seventh-day Adventist Church on Grant Street. There, the church has a large parking lot and driveway conducive to pick-up.

For the past year, 15-20 volunteers have been making 300 home deliveries the first Tuesday of every month, and the change in venue is aimed at providing some relief for those drivers.

“It’s out of consideration and sensitivity to the volunteers who have been making deliveries week after week, and make it a little easier on them,” said the food bank’s organizer, Charlotte Williams.

Deliveries will still be made to those who are shut in, and with no access to transportation.

Denise Flaherty and her son, Colin, have been volunteer delivery drivers since last March, making 40-50 deliveries the first and third Tuesdays of the month.

“It’s a real learning experience,” Denise said of the population that they delivered to. “It personalizes it.”