Calistoga's Catholic Charities food bank starts new drive-thru service

After a year of overwhelming response serving those in need, Catholic Charities food bank in Calistoga is moving away from home delivery to a drive-thru service.

On Tuesday, the organization moved its operation from Our Lady of Perpetual Help on Washington Street to the Seventh-day Adventist Church on Grant Street. There, the church has a large parking lot and driveway conducive to pick-up.

For the past year, 15-20 volunteers have been making 300 home deliveries the first Tuesday of every month, and the change in venue is aimed at providing some relief for those drivers.

“It’s out of consideration and sensitivity to the volunteers who have been making deliveries week after week, and make it a little easier on them,” said the food bank’s organizer, Charlotte Williams.

Deliveries will still be made to those who are shut in, and with no access to transportation.

Denise Flaherty and her son, Colin, have been volunteer delivery drivers since last March, making 40-50 deliveries the first and third Tuesdays of the month.

“It’s a real learning experience,” Denise said of the population that they delivered to. “It personalizes it.”

Williams said the drive-thru model has worked for other of the Catholic Charities food banks, as well as Calistoga Cares, which has been handing out food at the Napa County Fairgrounds.

The food bank started the drive-thru at the Adventist Church last month with its third Thursday of the month USDA giveaway. About half of the usual 300 turned out, Williams said. The trick is getting the word out.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Catholic Charities/USDA Food Bank

When: From 3-5 p.m.

Dates: The first and third Tuesday of each month

Where: Calistoga Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2102 Grant St. 

