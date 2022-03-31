Calistoga's City Wide Yard Sale is April 23

FOR THE WEEKLY CALISTOGAN
Celebrate Earth Day with Calistoga's City Wide Yard Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, April 23, and spend the day recycling your old treasures or finding new ones.
Yard sales will be held at various locations around town, and maps will be distributed before the event. Register by April 8 to have your house placed on the map at cityofcalistoga.perfectmind.com.
The event is organized by the Parks & Rec department, (707) 942-2838.
