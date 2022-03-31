 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calistoga's City Wide Yard Sale is April 23

Calistoga Yard Sale

A toy ship complete with a detachable diving pod and captured shark was one of the many toys for sale at Michala Jeberg's place on Washington Street during the City Wide Yard Sale in 2019.

Celebrate Earth Day with Calistoga's City Wide Yard Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, April 23, and spend the day recycling your old treasures or finding new ones.

Yard sales will be held at various locations around town, and maps will be distributed before the event. Register by April 8 to have your house placed on the map at cityofcalistoga.perfectmind.com.

The event is organized by the Parks & Rec department, (707) 942-2838.

