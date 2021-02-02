Calistoga's Claire Weinkauf of Picayne Cellars takes U.S. Citizenship

It’s official. Calistoga’s Claire Weinkauf is a U.S. citizen.

The Picayune Cellars owner took the oath of citizenship in San Francisco Jan. 26, and said she’s proud to have gone through the process.

People congratulate her on becoming an American, but she said the transition isn’t automatic.

“I will be honest, I don’t quite yet think I’m an American. There’s a lot more to it than (taking the oath) to feeling completely American. (I say) I’m a citizen of America.”

Weinkauf has been in the U.S. since 2006. She’s originally from the Auvergne region in the center of France. It resembles Vermont in its environment, she said.

“It’s very green, a lot of cows, fabulous cheeses,” she said.

Weinkauf, who is keeping her French citizenship as well, said she applied for U.S. citizenship 18 months ago and was hoping to be able to vote in the national election last November.

Studying for the citizenship test wasn’t that difficult, she said