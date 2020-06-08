Calistoga's Community School Initiative: Where collaboration supports kids’ success

Much of this work highlights the importance of noting and responding to actual community needs as they emerge. When the campuses first closed, for example, the District realized many of its families didn’t have an internet connection at home, making it impossible for their kids to participate in distance learning. In response, the Calistoga Rotary generously donated mobile hot spots, and CCSI partners distributed them to families who needed them, allowing these kids to continue their learning.

Adjustment to our new reality, and support for vulnerable families, will continue to be a priority as both the School District and the CCSI look ahead to next year. The need for support is expected to be broad and far-reaching. It’s likely, for example, that incoming Kindergarteners will need extra guidance when they start school this Fall, since nearly all of them will have essentially missed their last six months of preschool. As such, the CCSI will be working in the next several months to bring Kinder and preschool teachers together, so that they can discuss how best to support the particular needs of this incoming class.

That’s just one example of the ways in which the District and the initiative are planning ahead to make sure students and families continue to have access to the resources they need to feel strong, healthy, and happy – at a time when the community needs more support than ever before. Community Schools Initiative partners include local community organizations, but also members of the community. If you are interested in learning more about the initiative and ways to get involved, please reach out to Zach Guzik, UpValley Family Centers Education Program Manager, at zguzik@upvalleyfamilycenters.org or (707) 965-5010.