Calistoga's Copperfield’s Books: Making sales in isolation

Twice a week now, since April 4, I unlock the door to the darkened bookstore, switch on the lights and the heat or the air conditioning depending on the day. When I open the back-office door, the two shop cats are there to greet me, Nica with her loud and demanding meow to be petted, Zora more slowly, stretching and making her way over, winding herself around my legs. They will soon be out in the now empty Copperfield’s bookstore in Calistoga to wander amongst the bookshelves.
Sometimes the phone starts ringing even before I’ve turned on the computer; other days it doesn’t ring for an hour. I must work alone during the bookstore’s twice-weekly three-hour windows where I sell books and other items over the phone. I can only take credit card orders, and if we don’t have something in our store, I can’t get it from another store as I used to be able, and I refer customers to the Copperfield’s website. After I complete a transaction, the customer is supposed to tell me when they’ll be by to pick up their purchase. Then I can leave the items on the sidewalk just outside the store at the designated time. If the two phone lines ring at once, I juggle; putting one person on hold while I look something up for the other. I am the only one allowed to make sales right now, and I can only use one phone and one register. Safety is key.
Sometimes, though, the system doesn’t work. People show up early or without calling; they tap on the front window or door, and I have to grab my mask and keys, unlock the door and ask them to back away so I can put their order down for them to pick up. Customers have tried to hand me their credit cards under the door. Others aren’t sure what they want, and I bring several puzzles or kids’ books up to the door, and the customers and I communicate through the glass. I hold up one thing after another until they make their selection. Then I go to the counter so they can call me, pay for the book over the phone, and then I go back to the door, mask on again, and motion them forward so I can complete the sale. It makes my day when people smile and wave when they come by. It feels good to help the community in this way, and customers have told me again and again that they consider books absolutely essential to their well-being. It is quiet in the bookstore, but the cats keep me company, and there are books to shelve and displays to redo. Still, we all can’t wait till the day when the door can open to let the customers inside.
Serving the communityHillary Smith, Copperfield’s Calistoga store manager, said, “We always encourage customers to shop locally, and we are happy to entertain our community in any way that we can during this time. Smith also mentioned that Copperfield’s is donating books, toys and puzzles to Picayune Cellar’s popular weekly online bingo nights happening on Saturday nights. All proceeds from bingo night are donated to The Calistoga Family Center to help its community pay for their housing during this difficult time. Players can win prizes from local merchants like Copperfield’s.
Books and moreIf you need a pair of new running shoes or a pair of shorts or a sundress to wear in this warm weather, there is literally no place to buy them in Calistoga right now. But if you want a new book, a puzzle, a board game, children’s toys and activity kits, handcrafted mugs, candles bath salts, reading glasses, tea towels, notecard sets or greeting cards and more, you’re in luck. Despite the shutdown, birthdays, anniversaries, and other celebrations still happen, and Mother’s Day is coming up on Sunday, May 10. In addition to gifts items including candles, gardening tools, mugs, and tea towels, Copperfield’s has new best-selling fiction, nonfiction, mysteries, current affairs, history, biographies, graphic novels, and books on health, science, spirituality, and cooking as well as board and picture books for little ones, chapter books for early readers, and other series for the elementary school set. Teen fiction, nonfiction, and graphic novels are also available. And you can purchase Copperfield’s gift cards over the phone as well.
About those kitties
Frequent visitors to Copperfield’s have probably had a chance to meet the two cats who make their home at the bookstore. While mostly residing in the store’s back office where they have food, water, toys and litterboxes along with cozy places to nap, the kitties are often free to roam the floor as long as the store’s front door is closed. Nica, a white, longhaired beauty, is the boldest of the pair and will submit to petting, often butting the hand of the “petee” asking for more. Zora, a sleek and stunning short-haired grey feline, is less inclined to seek attention but can still be seen wandering through the aisles.
Nica is named for Kathleen Pannonica Rothschild, born in 1913 and born into a branch of the wealthiest family of the world at the time. After living in France, Nica as she was known, moved to New York where she became a friend and patron of many prominent jazz musicians including Thelonious Monk and Charlie Parker, holding jam sessions and lending them her chauffeur and Bentley when they needed a ride to performances. She is sometimes referred to as the “bebop baroness.”
Zora is named for the African-American author, anthropologist, and filmmaker, Zora Neale Hurston, who portrayed racial struggles in the early 1900s American South. Both cats are rescues from the We Care Animal Shelter in St. Helena, and they are approximately 2 years old.
We ask that you call (707) 942-1616 for requests, and pick-ups are on Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Saturdays, from 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Or visit copperfieldsbooks.com to browse new and classic books that will ship to your home.
Editor’s Note: Julie Mitchell works at Copperfield’s Books in Calistoga and is a freelance writer.
Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
