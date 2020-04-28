Calistoga's Copperfield’s Books: Making sales in isolation

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Twice a week now, since April 4, I unlock the door to the darkened bookstore, switch on the lights and the heat or the air conditioning depending on the day. When I open the back-office door, the two shop cats are there to greet me, Nica with her loud and demanding meow to be petted, Zora more slowly, stretching and making her way over, winding herself around my legs. They will soon be out in the now empty Copperfield’s bookstore in Calistoga to wander amongst the bookshelves.

Sometimes the phone starts ringing even before I’ve turned on the computer; other days it doesn’t ring for an hour. I must work alone during the bookstore’s twice-weekly three-hour windows where I sell books and other items over the phone. I can only take credit card orders, and if we don’t have something in our store, I can’t get it from another store as I used to be able, and I refer customers to the Copperfield’s website. After I complete a transaction, the customer is supposed to tell me when they’ll be by to pick up their purchase. Then I can leave the items on the sidewalk just outside the store at the designated time. If the two phone lines ring at once, I juggle; putting one person on hold while I look something up for the other. I am the only one allowed to make sales right now, and I can only use one phone and one register. Safety is key.