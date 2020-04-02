Calistoga's Diamond Creek Vineyards purchased by French Champagne producer Roederer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Diamond Creek Vineyards has been sold to the French Champagne producer Maison Louis Roederer, the two confirmed in a press release in March.

Diamond Creek, founded in 1968 by Al and Boots Brounstein, is perhaps best known for its pioneering work with terroir-driven wines.

The estate winery was the first in California to produce exclusively Cabernet Sauvignon, Boots Brounstein’s son Philip Ross told the Register following the death of his mother in July of last year.

The winery produces labels from its distinct vineyards, Lake, Red Rock Terrace, Gravelly Meadow, and Volanic Hill, which it bottles separately.

The sale includes the winery, the 79-acre property on Calistoga’s Diamond Mountain (which includes about 20 acres of vineyards) and existing inventory, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. No purchase price was listed.

“The legacy that my mom and my late step-father built with Diamond Creek… is legendary,” Ross said after Boots’ passing. Al passed away in 2006.

It’s that legacy Ross, who ran the winery along with his mother before her death, hopes to conserve with the sale of Diamond Creek, he said in an interview.