Calistoga's downtown parklets bring curb appeal to Lincoln Ave.

If you’ve walked along Lincoln Avenue recently, you can’t help but have noticed the new sidewalk seating outside of Palisades Eatery. Trim, neutral-colored umbrellas, neat tables and chairs, and planter boxes filled with colorful flowers welcome diners to enjoy a meal outside, even if it’s just a cup of coffee and a pastry.
Palisades’ manager, Ron Goldin, thinks the new parklet outside his deli looks great. “We’re happy to have a nice place for people to eat outdoors,” he said. And you can expect to see a similar parklet on the sidewalk outside Hydro Grill and Café Sarafornia in the coming weeks. While the parklets will be situated in front of restaurants, they are all public spaces which means that anyone can sit at one of the tables regardless of where they purchased food or drink.
While sidewalk seating already exists on Lincoln Avenue, newer parklets—all designed with consistent specifications—will be added soon, according to Calistoga mayor, Chris Canning. “When Covid-19 started,” he said, “the city applied for a permit from Caltrans to build public outdoor dining space, basically parklets.” A Caltrans permit is needed because Lincoln Avenue is a state highway.
Now, after the second Covid relief package from the federal government was passed, restaurants can claim reimbursements for improvements made due to restrictions from the shutdown.
Canning said that while the restaurants supporting the new parklets must pay for them initially, they can apply to be reimbursed. If the government won’t pay, “The city of Calistoga will front the money, and this is a ‘forgivable’ loan,” he said.
Actually, each new parklet costs $60,000, and the cost is split evenly between the city and the Napa County Department of Tourism & Improvement District (TID) Committee will each pay $30,000 for the parklets.
Canning credits local commercial designer Kate Stanley of Kate Stanley Design who volunteered to develop the design for the new parklets, following strict guidelines, again having to do with Lincoln Ave’s stature as a state highway.
Canning said the parklets will remain in place for the rest of 2021 and probably into 2022. New trees that will be planted outside of Hydro Grill and Café Sarafornia will be replanted elsewhere by the Calistoga Tree Coalition once the parklets close.
While some residents have complained to the Mayor that the parklets take up too many parking spaces, and they feel the city’s money should be spent elsewhere, Canning laughed. “When Calistoga has a real parking problem—like you can’t park right in front of the store you’re going to—well, compared to much of the Bay Area, it’s really not an issue.”