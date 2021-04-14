Calistoga's downtown parklets bring curb appeal to Lincoln Ave.

Canning said that while the restaurants supporting the new parklets must pay for them initially, they can apply to be reimbursed. If the government won’t pay, “The city of Calistoga will front the money, and this is a ‘forgivable’ loan,” he said.

Actually, each new parklet costs $60,000, and the cost is split evenly between the city and the Napa County Department of Tourism & Improvement District (TID) Committee will each pay $30,000 for the parklets.

Canning credits local commercial designer Kate Stanley of Kate Stanley Design who volunteered to develop the design for the new parklets, following strict guidelines, again having to do with Lincoln Ave’s stature as a state highway.

Canning said the parklets will remain in place for the rest of 2021 and probably into 2022. New trees that will be planted outside of Hydro Grill and Café Sarafornia will be replanted elsewhere by the Calistoga Tree Coalition once the parklets close.

While some residents have complained to the Mayor that the parklets take up too many parking spaces, and they feel the city’s money should be spent elsewhere, Canning laughed. “When Calistoga has a real parking problem—like you can’t park right in front of the store you’re going to—well, compared to much of the Bay Area, it’s really not an issue.”