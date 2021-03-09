Calistoga's Drive-Thru Crab Feed raises funds for women's education

It wasn’t the party it usually is, but the Calistoga Soroptimist Crab Feed annual fundraiser was a success all the same.

On Saturday, about 200 crab lovers picked up a delicious crab dinner and supported the organization’s 20th annual fund drive.

Calistoga Soroptimists support educational programs for women and children, including scholarships for college, scholarships for Hearts and Hands Preschool, and programs like the recent Read Aloud event at the elementary school.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

For the past 19 years, the group has held the huge and popular events at the Napa County Fairgrounds, hosting about 400 diners, with wine and other donated items up for a live auction, typically raising about $100,000.

The event was challenged this year on several fronts. Most of the donations come from local businesses, wineries and lodging properties. But due to the pandemic, “Honestly, we did not feel comfortable asking them to donate this year. They are always so generous, and they all have so much on their plate and they’re all hurting. It was a delicate balance, asking businesses to contribute,” said Soroptimist MaryAnne Dimitry.