Calistoga's Elusa Winery announces new general manager

Elusa Winery in Calistoga announced on Wednesday the appointment of Jocelyn Hoar as general manager.
A wine industry veteran, Hoar brings more than 13 years of experience with Napa Valley wineries and an abundance of knowledge to her new role at Elusa, the release stated. She said she looks forward to playing an integral role in the winery’s daily operations, brand and sales strategy, and the overall guest experience, while sharing Elusa’s wines with the world.
The Wine Exchange: Allen Balik shares wine industry news and insights
Allen Balik is a noted wine collector, educator and recognized authority on the wines of California and Europe, sampling more than 1,500 wines each year as a member of the trade and numerous tasting groups. His column The Wine Exchange appears in the Napa Valley Register on Fridays.
