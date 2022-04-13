 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calistoga's Elusa Winery announces new general manager

Jocelyn Hoar

Jocelyn Hoar, general manager of Elusa Winery in Calistoga

Elusa Winery in Calistoga announced on Wednesday the appointment of Jocelyn Hoar as general manager.

A wine industry veteran, Hoar brings more than 13 years of experience with Napa Valley wineries and an abundance of knowledge to her new role at Elusa, the release stated. She said she looks forward to playing an integral role in the winery’s daily operations, brand and sales strategy, and the overall guest experience, while sharing Elusa’s wines with the world.

