Calistoga's Enoteca Wine Shop to close

After 23 years of selling wine in downtown Calistoga, Margaux Singleton has announced she is closing her Enoteca Wine Shop.
The store's specialty was ferreting out the finest wines of Napa Valley and the world, featuring small-scale artisanal producers.
Locals, winemakers, and even celebrities sought out the Lincoln Avenue store for its exceptional selection. Singleton has been written up in magazines and newspapers including the Wall Street Journal more than once. The shop was a destination go-to for highly desirable and hard-to-find wines and producers, she said.
Singleton had the shop custom-painted with murals by Carlo Marchiori that gives the place the feel of a wine cave. There is also a good bit of memorabilia including a western saddle she bought from a customer who needed the money.
And there was Singleton herself, who loves what she does and it shows. Aside from running the store she is also a winemaker, something she calls “another full-time job.”
For seven vintages, from 2004-2010, Singleton was owner and winemaker for a To Kalon Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, in Oakville, awarded 98 points from Vintrust’s SOMMeliers selections in 2008, and Amnesia Zinfandel in St. Helena, both under her MX brand.
Singleton’s love affair with wine began in 1978 at University of Virginia when faculty members formed a wine tasting group the same year of the debut issue of Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate, to which Singleton was one of the first subscribers.
Singleton cited a number of reasons for making the difficult decision to close the shop, including loss of business due to the COVID-19 shelter-in-place order. She has been shipping wine to her wine club members, and as of Friday, was offering curbside service from noon to 5 p.m., observing required protocol.
Singleton is currently selling her entire inventory of wines, glassware and store equipment.
She has been quoted as saying, “As we have said so very often, wine isn’t just a liquid in a bottle. Good wine is somebody’s passion. When you drink a bottle of wine that someone cared about, you are drinking that person’s art and maybe a little bit of his or her soul. Here’s to you.”
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.
