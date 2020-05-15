Calistoga's Enoteca Wine Shop to close

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After 23 years of selling wine in downtown Calistoga, Margaux Singleton has announced she is closing her Enoteca Wine Shop.

The store's specialty was ferreting out the finest wines of Napa Valley and the world, featuring small-scale artisanal producers.

Locals, winemakers, and even celebrities sought out the Lincoln Avenue store for its exceptional selection. Singleton has been written up in magazines and newspapers including the Wall Street Journal more than once. The shop was a destination go-to for highly desirable and hard-to-find wines and producers, she said.

Singleton had the shop custom-painted with murals by Carlo Marchiori that gives the place the feel of a wine cave. There is also a good bit of memorabilia including a western saddle she bought from a customer who needed the money.

And there was Singleton herself, who loves what she does and it shows. Aside from running the store she is also a winemaker, something she calls “another full-time job.”

For seven vintages, from 2004-2010, Singleton was owner and winemaker for a To Kalon Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, in Oakville, awarded 98 points from Vintrust’s SOMMeliers selections in 2008, and Amnesia Zinfandel in St. Helena, both under her MX brand.