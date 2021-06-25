 Skip to main content
Calistoga's Fairwinds Estate Winery OK'd for winery warehouse operations

Fairwinds Estate Winery

Fairwinds Estate Winery was destroyed in the Glass Fire. The winery is located at 4550 Silverado Trail North in Calistoga. 

 Submitted photo

Fairwinds Estate Winery has been conducting warehouse activity out of the building behind the Post Office for the past few months without a permit, but the Calistoga Planning Commission on Wednesday agreed to overlook the violation in light of extenuating circumstances after the Glass Fire devastated the winery on Silverado Trail last November.

The winery has been granted a two-year permit to conduct packing and shipping operations, and was encouraged to find a permanent location thereafter.

City staff noted operations have been unobtrusive, the winery owners have been working with the city on applying for the permit.

Fairwinds co-owner Anthony Zabit apologized for using the warehouse without proper city approval, saying he was a “neophyte” with regard to city government procedures.

“(After the fire) we were moving really quickly to keep employees employed. We lost ability to make wine for a fair bit of time, and thought we could refocus staff while planning the rebuild."

Before the winery bought the building in February, they were renting and didn’t know a permit was needed, Zabit said. The fire also happened during the pandemic, “so we needed to keep the wine club going.”

The winery expects to break ground on the new winery next April.

Vice-Chair Tim Wilkes pointed out the Commission does not like to approve permits after the fact, but given the circumstances, an allowance would be made.

“It was an honest mistake during extenuating circumstances,” Chair Scott Cooper said.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

