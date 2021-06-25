Calistoga's Fairwinds Estate Winery OK'd for winery warehouse operations

Fairwinds Estate Winery has been conducting warehouse activity out of the building behind the Post Office for the past few months without a permit, but the Calistoga Planning Commission on Wednesday agreed to overlook the violation in light of extenuating circumstances after the Glass Fire devastated the winery on Silverado Trail last November.

The winery has been granted a two-year permit to conduct packing and shipping operations, and was encouraged to find a permanent location thereafter.

City staff noted operations have been unobtrusive, the winery owners have been working with the city on applying for the permit.

Fairwinds co-owner Anthony Zabit apologized for using the warehouse without proper city approval, saying he was a “neophyte” with regard to city government procedures.

“(After the fire) we were moving really quickly to keep employees employed. We lost ability to make wine for a fair bit of time, and thought we could refocus staff while planning the rebuild."