Calistoga's Fairwinds Estate Winery partners with Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have announced a partnership with Fairwinds Estate Winery in Calistoga and the launch of a subscription wine service featuring the team, city of Baltimore and state of Maryland in a series of premium wines under the brand name Winning Drive Napa Valley.

A total collection of six varietals have been developed and will be released each season in two shipments, with the option to add additional wines based on club seniority. Each bottle will tell the story of an aspect of the team or honor the qualities, culture, traditions, or locations of Baltimore and Maryland.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

The first release of wine will arrive in November, with the second scheduled for late March 2022 in time for the NFL Draft. Each shipment will arrive in a keepsake fire-branded Baltimore Ravens wooden wine crate.

The first three wines of the inaugural shipment will include Midnight Dreary, a Napa Valley red Bordeaux blend; Charm, an elegant and approachable Napa Valley Chardonnay; and Festivus Maximus, a Napa Valley sparkling brut made in the traditional champagne method.