Calistoga's Fairwinds Estate Winery seeks approval of unpermitted warehousing

For the past few months, Fairwinds Estate Winery has been operating a temporary packing and shipping operation out of a commercial building on Girard Street and is only now seeking a permit from the city.

The issue comes before the planning commission on June 23, and involves two violations of the city’s zoning code.

The Silverado Trail winery burned to the ground in the Glass Fire, and estimates it will take up to two years to rebuild. The owners purchased the commercially zoned building at 1333 Girard St. in February, and are requesting a temporary, one- to two-year operating permit.

While there were some early discussions with city staff about the likely need for permits, in their rush to get back operating after the fire none were applied for, according to the staff report.

Current activity is low impact, and from Girard Street it is difficult to discern any apparent activity inside the building, according to the report. Most of Fairwinds’ more intensive warehouse uses are located elsewhere in Napa County.

The city recently became aware that the warehousing use was operational and advised Fairwinds that they needed to secure permits or face enforcement actions.