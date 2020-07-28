Calistoga's Fourth Friday Walk for Democracy returns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fourth Friday Walk for Democracy has returned, with the message to get out and vote in the November election.

At noon on July 24, about half a dozen peaceful demonstrators carried signs and marched from the library to the Lincoln Avenue Bridge, where they waved at passing vehicles whose drivers honked in return.

A core group has been walking on fourth Fridays since after President Trump’s inauguration in January 2017. At its peak, the march drew about 80 participants. The group's last march was in October.

The Walk for Democracy will continue at noon, the fourth Friday of each month and all are welcome to join. Due to COVID-19, and respect for social distancing, the walk has been shortened. Instead of a trek from the library to Cal Mart, the destination is Lincoln Avenue Bridge, and marchers are wearing masks.

Watch Now: Behind the Scenes: Every Vote Counts

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.