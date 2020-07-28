You are the owner of this article.
Calistoga's Fourth Friday Walk for Democracy returns

Walk for Democracy
Cynthia Sweeney, The Weekly Calistogan

The Fourth Friday Walk for Democracy has returned, with the message to get out and vote in the November election. 

At noon on July 24, about half a dozen peaceful demonstrators carried signs and marched from the library to the Lincoln Avenue Bridge, where they waved at passing vehicles whose drivers honked in return.

A core group has been walking on fourth Fridays since after President Trump’s inauguration in January 2017. At its peak, the march drew about 80 participants. The group's last march was in October.

The Walk for Democracy will continue at noon, the fourth Friday of each month and all are welcome to join. Due to COVID-19, and respect for social distancing, the walk has been shortened. Instead of a trek from the library to Cal Mart, the destination is Lincoln Avenue Bridge, and marchers are wearing masks. 

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

