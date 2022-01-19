 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calistoga's General Fund boosted by weekend visitors

Thanks to Bay Area day trippers and the American Rescue Plan Act, the City’s General Fund is looking healthier than it has in the past two years.

For Fiscal Year 2020-21, the general fund will have a fund balance of about $8.2 million. That’s up $1.1 million compared to the $7.1 million in June 2020, and $7.9 million in June 2019.

“Overall the financial situation in Calistoga is very stable,” said Mike O’Connor, the City’s CPA, from R.J. Ricciardi, Inc. “It’s been a very positive year for your governmental activities.”

The boost in funds will also assist the city in planning the course in upcoming budget talks and in prioritizing projects for the coming year.

The City Council received the annual budget report on Tuesday, which found that in 2021 the City saw a 14% increase from transient occupancy and almost 9% from property taxes. About 35% of the City's total revenue came from various taxes including property, sales, and transient occupancy tax (TOT or hotel tax).

Calistoga also received the first half of a $1.25 million American Relief Plan payment in July 2021, and the other half is expected to be received by July 2022.

Still, the impacts from the pandemic are significant and variable, the staff report states. There are also potential impacts from future PSPS events, fire threats or other acts of any extension of the shelter in place order, hotel occupancy less than projected, or significant default on utilities bills.

At the end of FY 2020/21, the City had $13.6 million in long-term debt and capital lease obligations outstanding. The majority, 83%, relates mainly to water and wastewater systems.

