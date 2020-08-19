Calistoga's Generation Z making the best of shelter-in-place

Since March, the shut-down of school sports, clubs, and other recreational activities has delivered a strong blow to teens in Calistoga. But although they are no longer able to participate in their normal activities, many are finding new and creative ways to practice talents and skill while stuck at home.
Activities for teens in Calistoga has always been limited, and local youth were having difficulty finding places to go or things to do even before COVID-19 restrictions.
While some indoor activities keep them entertained, it has become a struggle for teens in Generation Z, those born from the late 1990’s – 2010, and succeeding Millennials, to continue to stay within the given guidelines.
Many have begun to go stir crazy with the need to leave the house, get away from family, and spend time with friends. Youths have also begun to break social distancing rules while hanging out with their friends or eating in local restaurants.
Police have been called due to kids hanging around the high school and elementary school, and other places around town. Teens do, however, have a police mandated 10 p.m. curfew or their parents get a fine.
Finding creative outlets
Despite the difficulty with maintaining quarantine, however, there are many upsides to staying indoors, and Generation Z has shown a great resilience in tough times.
The video-sharing app TikTok and other social media give teens and kids new ideas they wouldn’t normally thing of. Some have found they can take the things they have around the house, or can buy at a nearby store, and turn them into something beautiful.
Alessandra Rosette,16 years old, and a junior at Calistoga Junior-Senior High School, is a rising artist. She has used the time in quarantine to continue her drawing, painting, and has been creating art with paper and pen, and displaying them online with a creative Instagram page that contains some of her best art work, she says.
“Because we are in quarantine, there is really nothing else to do. It has made me explore more of my artistic ability and my creativity in art, as well as given me time and space to improve my skills.” said Rosete.
Maricruz Ramirez, also 16, is an aspiring makeup artist. She has taken this time to improve her skills in cosmetics. By practicing complex styles she has bettered her abilities in hopes of opening a business when social distancing requirements are revoked.
Anny Castro, 16, has spent this time at home working with her mother, Ana Castro, to sew creative face masks. It started small, making a few masks for her family, but has expanded to making many masks with different designs to sell. Their designs are created by Anny while her mother puts them together, and they both work on adding small embellished pieces like gems or crocheted shapes.
Lucas Marquez, 17-years old, has been improving his skills at the guitar. Marquez says, “I just recently started playing, but I’ve been wanting to for a while. I’ve had my guitar for about six years. I just never had time to play. But quarantine has allowed me to have five months of free time, so I started playing a lot more.”
Siblings Sergio (16) and Yesenia (14) Morales, have also taken this time to improve musically. While they started lessons on the keyboard a few months before quarantine, they have continued to practice. But it isn’t always easy for beginners without an instructor.
“I’ve learned a lot of songs so far with all of my free time. But retaining what I had already learned is difficult when I don’t have someone to continue teaching me,” Sergio said.
Gen Z kids are coming out of quarantine knowing how to bake, paint, create clothes from trinkets found at home, make specialty coffees, and other new talents.
Who would have thought that all we needed to gain new expressive talents was to be away from the outside world?
Saida Morales attends Calistoga Junior-Senior High School
