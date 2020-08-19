Calistoga's Generation Z making the best of shelter-in-place

The video-sharing app TikTok and other social media give teens and kids new ideas they wouldn’t normally thing of. Some have found they can take the things they have around the house, or can buy at a nearby store, and turn them into something beautiful.

Alessandra Rosette,16 years old, and a junior at Calistoga Junior-Senior High School, is a rising artist. She has used the time in quarantine to continue her drawing, painting, and has been creating art with paper and pen, and displaying them online with a creative Instagram page that contains some of her best art work, she says.

“Because we are in quarantine, there is really nothing else to do. It has made me explore more of my artistic ability and my creativity in art, as well as given me time and space to improve my skills.” said Rosete.

Maricruz Ramirez, also 16, is an aspiring makeup artist. She has taken this time to improve her skills in cosmetics. By practicing complex styles she has bettered her abilities in hopes of opening a business when social distancing requirements are revoked.