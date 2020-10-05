Calistoga's Greek Macedonian Park in ruins from Glass Fire, but the chapel survived

As the grounds at the Greek Macedonian Park in Calistoga burned, the St. Demetrios chapel stood, the single structure spared from the flames of the Glass Fire.
The park sits on 10-acres on Lommel Road, only 100 yards from Calistoga Ranch, which largely burned in the fire that started Sept. 27. It is popular with the Greek community throughout the North Bay area whose members regularly gather for Easter ceremonies, weddings and baptisms. The park features picnic tables, a bar, a caretakers house, and the St. Demetrios chapel.
“It’s near and dear to the Greek-American community,” said Tessie Calligeros a long time Calistoga resident. “Specifically, the St. Demetrios church was a place where many Orthodox celebrations occurred, from weddings to baptisms, Easter picnics and church festivals.”
The Bay area is home to 100,000 or more Greek-Americans, Calligeros said, including four or five families in Calistoga. The Easter picnics at the park bring together 1,500-2,500 Greek-Americans across the Bay area each year, she said. “It’s going to be a huge loss.”
That the chapel withstood the fire is an anomaly. Wildfires can be serendipitous in their targets, as seen during the Tubbs Fire of 2017 which quickly spread from Calistoga to Sonoma County. Homes along Petrified Forest Road and Mark West Highway were variously burned and spared with seemingly no rhyme or reason. Paradise Ridge Winery's emblematic sculpture in Sonoma County also survived the flames of the Tubbs Fire as the rest of the property was destroyed.
At Macedonian Park, everything was burned except for the church. Calligeros’ brother, George, drove up to the park on Tuesday, Sept. 29 to witness and take photos of the damage. Calligeros, 54, said he and his family have been attending events at the park for 45 years. His father, Steve, and mother, Pat, are also caretakers at the property.
“The first thing I saw was a structure still standing on top of the hill,” Calligeros said, referring to the chapel that hadn't burned. “I walked the property and said, ‘This is really strange.’”
The St. Demetrios chapel was built in the early 1950’s. Saint Demetrios (or Dimitrios) is one of the most popular Christian saints not only in Greece but across the Orthodox Christian world. Saint Demetrios is also the well-known patron saint of Thessaloniki, Greece’s second-largest city, and millions of Greeks hold a special place in their hearts for this important Christian martyr for this reason, Tessie Callisgeros said.
The church at Macedonain Park is constructed of cinder block with wood beams, and wooden pews inside. The other buildings on the property that burned to the ground -- the bar, dance pavilion and caretaker house -- were constructed of the same materials.
While looking for evidence of fire trucks having been on the property to help extinguish the fire, George Calligers said he found nothing -- no tire tracks, water, or mud. He concluded, “God was looking after the church.”
Tessie Calligeros and Taso Zografos have started a campaign to rebuild the park at https://www.facebook.com/friendsofmacedonianpark
