Calistoga's Greek Macedonian Park in ruins from Glass Fire, but the chapel survived

As the grounds at the Greek Macedonian Park in Calistoga burned, the St. Demetrios chapel stood, the single structure spared from the flames of the Glass Fire.

The park sits on 10-acres on Lommel Road, only 100 yards from Calistoga Ranch, which largely burned in the fire that started Sept. 27. It is popular with the Greek community throughout the North Bay area whose members regularly gather for Easter ceremonies, weddings and baptisms. The park features picnic tables, a bar, a caretakers house, and the St. Demetrios chapel.

“It’s near and dear to the Greek-American community,” said Tessie Calligeros a long time Calistoga resident. “Specifically, the St. Demetrios church was a place where many Orthodox celebrations occurred, from weddings to baptisms, Easter picnics and church festivals.”

The Bay area is home to 100,000 or more Greek-Americans, Calligeros said, including four or five families in Calistoga. The Easter picnics at the park bring together 1,500-2,500 Greek-Americans across the Bay area each year, she said. “It’s going to be a huge loss.”