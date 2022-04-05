Calistoga's Green Committee sponsors Earth Day tables at the Farmers' Market

During the month of April, the Green Committee of Calistoga is sponsoring environmentaly friendly informational tables every Saturday at the Farmers' Market.

Last Saturday, there were three tables: one by Napa Climate NOW! urging homeowners to get their homes evaluated for grants for eco-friendly renovations. Another table sponsored by the Green Committee provided information on the city's rebates for electric or battery powered leaf blowers. Upper Valley Waste Management also had a game for children and adults, educating them on the new food scrap program.