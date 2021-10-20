Calistoga's Halloween Parade and Costume Contest is Oct. 31

Get those costumes out of the closet, the annual Halloween Parade is on.

The parade down Lincoln Avenue will begin at 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31, starting at Cedar Street and ending at Fair Way.

Before the parade, plan on stopping by Pioneer Park for a costume contest from 4 to 5 p.m. Prizes will be awarded, may the best ghoul win!

Then swing by the Calistoga Inn, Restaurant and Brewery for free hot dogs and drinks for the kids.

After being run by the Calistoga Lion’s Club for more than 70 years, the organization of the annual event has been handed over to Celebrate! Napa Valley, which is partnering with the Brannan Center Board of Directors to sponsor the parade and costume contest.

For more information contact Maggie Maib at info@celebratenapavalley.org. or call (707) 480-7163.

See you there!

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.