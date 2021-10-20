 Skip to main content
Calistoga's Halloween Parade and Costume Contest is Oct. 31

Calistoga Halloween Parade 2019

Big Bird and friends from Sesame Street strolled down Lincoln Avenue for the Calistoga Halloween Parade Oct. 31, 2019.

 CYNTHIA SWEENEY, THE WEEKLY CALISTOGAN

Get those costumes out of the closet, the annual Halloween Parade is on. 

The parade down Lincoln Avenue will begin at 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31, starting at Cedar Street and ending at Fair Way.

Before the parade, plan on stopping by Pioneer Park for a costume contest from 4 to 5 p.m. Prizes will be awarded, may the best ghoul win!

Then swing by the Calistoga Inn, Restaurant and Brewery for free hot dogs and drinks for the kids.  

After being run by the Calistoga Lion’s Club for more than 70 years, the organization of the annual event has been handed over to Celebrate! Napa Valley, which is partnering with the Brannan Center Board of Directors to sponsor the parade and costume contest. 

For more information contact Maggie Maib at info@celebratenapavalley.org. or call (707) 480-7163.

See you there!

Google has revealed the top trending Halloween costumes of 2021. Unsurprisingly, the South Korean drama Squid Game is the top trending Halloween costume of 2021. Gorilla is the second most searched costume of the year, while Britney Spears is in third place. Venom and Carnage from the movie Venom: Let There Be Carnage took fourth and fifth place. Interestingly, Squid Game was also the top trending Halloween costume for babies and dogs. Little Red Riding Hood was the second most searched baby costume, followed by spider, Peter Pan and Addams Family. Race car was the second most searched for Halloween costume for dogs, followed by vampire, donkey and lobster

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

