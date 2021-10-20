Calistoga's Halloween Parade and Costume Contest is Oct. 31

Big Bird and friends from Sesame Street strolled down Lincoln Avenue for the Calistoga Halloween Parade Oct. 31, 2019.
CYNTHIA SWEENEY, THE WEEKLY CALISTOGAN
CYNTHIA SWEENEY
Get those costumes out of the closet, the annual Halloween Parade is on.
The parade down Lincoln Avenue will begin at 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31, starting at Cedar Street and ending at Fair Way.
Before the parade, plan on stopping by Pioneer Park for a costume contest from 4 to 5 p.m. Prizes will be awarded, may the best ghoul win!
Then swing by the Calistoga Inn, Restaurant and Brewery for free hot dogs and drinks for the kids.
After being run by the Calistoga Lion’s Club for more than 70 years, the organization of the annual event has been handed over to Celebrate! Napa Valley, which is partnering with the Brannan Center Board of Directors to sponsor the parade and costume contest.
For more information contact Maggie Maib at
info@celebratenapavalley.org. or call (707) 480-7163.
Google has revealed the top trending Halloween costumes of 2021. Unsurprisingly, the South Korean drama Squid Game is the top trending Halloween costume of 2021. Gorilla is the second most searched costume of the year, while Britney Spears is in third place. Venom and Carnage from the movie Venom: Let There Be Carnage took fourth and fifth place. Interestingly, Squid Game was also the top trending Halloween costume for babies and dogs. Little Red Riding Hood was the second most searched baby costume, followed by spider, Peter Pan and Addams Family. Race car was the second most searched for Halloween costume for dogs, followed by vampire, donkey and lobster
Calistoga Halloween Spirit 2020 in photos
Calistoga Halloween 2020
Calistoga Police Officers
Luis Ramirez, Samantha Arlen, Corporal Kristine Romo and and Chief Mitch Celaya got into the Halloween Spirit Oct. 31.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Halloween 2020
This year, in lieu of the traditional parade, Calistoga Parks & Recreation created a Spirit of Halloween map with houses around town decked out for the spooky holiday.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Halloween 2020
Ghosts, goblins and scary skeletons laid in wait for the unsuspecting on the night of Oct. 31, which also took place under a rare Blue Moon.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Halloween 2020
Super hero Batman (Police Chief Mitch Celaya) flew in to hand out treats during Calistoga's Drive-Thru Halloween event this year.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Halloween 2020
Calistoga families, like this one on Cedar Street, celebrated Halloween with costumes and tricks and treats.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Halloween 2020
Talented Calistoga pumpkin carvers displayed their talents with lighted Jack-o-Lanterns on Halloween night.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Halloween 2020
This election year, politics found their way into amusing, or scary (depending on your political persuasion) costumes and decorations on Halloween in Calistoga.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Halloween 2020
Boo! Cedar Street residents Wayne and Taoni Morris recreate The Bone Yard each year with different twists using skeletons and scary lights.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Halloween 2020
An invasion of giant spiders landed on cars and their passengers participating in this year's Drive-Thru trick or treat event in Calistoga.
Calistoga Halloween 2020
Dia de Muertos, Day of the Dead, was celebrated on Halloween in Calistoga, remembering friends and family who have departed.
Tim Carl Photography
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or
csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!