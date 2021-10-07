Calistoga's Hearts and Hands Preschool Oktoberfest is Oct. 24

Mark your calendars for Hearts and Hands Preschool’s annual Oktoberfest on Sunday, Oct. 24.

Help support the preschool while enjoying a German-style dinner from Lincoln Avenue Brewery and wine from Casa Nuestra Winery or German pilsner beer, and enter to win fun and fantastic prizes in a raffle.

Dinners are $65 and orders will be taken online at Heartsandhandskids.com and can be picked up at a drive-thru on First Street, right behind Cal Mart. Be sure to add your desired pickup time after ordering your meals.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Dinner choices are bratwurst with German-style deep-fried biscuits, garlic mashed potatoes and German mustard and sauerkraut, or fish and chips with homemade tartar sauce and coleslaw. All dinners include Casa Nuestra Winery 2017 Riesling or 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon or German pilsner (Light beer) and Bella Bakery cookies.

Raffle items include a $700 Calistoga shopping spree with gift certificates at 12 businesses; a Napa Valley Winemakers Treasure Case (six whites and six reds) and a magnum of Cabernet, valued at over $600; restaurant certificates at Pacifico and Brasswood; and much more.