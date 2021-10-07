 Skip to main content
Calistoga's Hearts and Hands Preschool Oktoberfest is Oct. 24

Hearts & Hands Preschool

In August, Hearts and Hands preschoolers pitched in a lesson in sorting trash. 

 Submitted photo

Mark your calendars for Hearts and Hands Preschool’s annual Oktoberfest on Sunday, Oct. 24.

Help support the preschool while enjoying a German-style dinner from Lincoln Avenue Brewery and wine from Casa Nuestra Winery or German pilsner beer, and enter to win fun and fantastic prizes in a raffle.

Dinners are $65 and orders will be taken online at Heartsandhandskids.com and can be picked up at a drive-thru on First Street, right behind Cal Mart. Be sure to add your desired pickup time after ordering your meals.

Dinner choices are bratwurst with German-style deep-fried biscuits, garlic mashed potatoes and German mustard and sauerkraut, or fish and chips with homemade tartar sauce and coleslaw. All dinners include Casa Nuestra Winery 2017 Riesling or 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon or German pilsner (Light beer) and Bella Bakery cookies.

Raffle items include a $700 Calistoga shopping spree with gift certificates at 12 businesses; a Napa Valley Winemakers Treasure Case (six whites and six reds) and a magnum of Cabernet, valued at over $600; restaurant certificates at Pacifico and Brasswood; and much more. 

Visit Heartsandhandskids.com or call (707) 942-1224.

Calistoga's Water Conservation Technician Mitchell Egert shares valuable water- saving advice.

Related to this story

