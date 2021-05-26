Calistoga's Heart's & Hands Preschool raises funds for early education

“We could not have done it without him,” Domogalla said. “And always special thanks to Cal Mart for their wonderful ‘Bill Shaw Board’.”

Hearts & Hands has been operating for 17 years as a nonprofit preschool.

“We hope we can count on you to continue your support for early childhood education in Calistoga. We continue to provide learning and care for the children of essential workers. We are now excited to be fully staffed, and enrollment is at capacity per CDC guidelines,” Domogalla said.

Hearts & Hands Preschool is a year-round full day preschool, opening at 7:30 a.m., and closing at 5:30 p.m. The program allows parents, some of whom who work multiple jobs, to have a safe learning environment for their children during their working hours. It serves children from two and a half years to five years. In addition to the full day program, and a half day program from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Those who stay in the afternoon receive additional learning, movement activities and for English language learners, it is an opportunity to be immersed in English for a longer period of time. Children are offered breakfast, lunch and two nutritious snacks during the day.