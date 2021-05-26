Calistoga's Heart's & Hands Preschool raises funds for early education

With the help of teachers, volunteers, board members, and an outpouring of community donations, Hearts & Hands Preschool held its annual fundraiser as a drive-thru event this year.
Between dinners, donations raffle tickets and the Lil Ticen Memorial Scholarship board members estimate a net of $8,000.
“We created the Lil Ticen Memorial Scholarship Fund to honor the many contributions Lil made to Hearts & Hands Preschool. She will always be in our Hearts and Hands,” said the preschool’s Board Vice President Carrie Domogalla.
In 2020, also because of the pandemic, the preschool held a mail-in fundraising campaign which brought in about $14,000.
The board wishes a special thank you to the many wineries who donated wine for the event, including Clif Family, Helena View Johnston, Gamble Winery, Knights Bridge Winery, Mutt Lynch, Laura Michael, Peju, PWR, Rivers Marie, and Tudal winery. A special thank you to Casa Nuestra's Katrina and Gene Kirkham. Their generous gift of cases of a dry 2019 Johannisberg Riesling and of their 2013 Petite Syrah made sure everyone had wine with their meal. Also thank you to Francis Ford Coppola Winery for the Reserve Pinot Noir and Chardonnay and a day at the winery, pool, and Bocce Ball Court for the raffle.
A special thank you also to Rob Sereni, owner of Local Q 707 who allowed the school to offer four choices of bar-b-que from his popular menu.
“We could not have done it without him,” Domogalla said. “And always special thanks to Cal Mart for their wonderful ‘Bill Shaw Board’.”
Hearts & Hands has been operating for 17 years as a nonprofit preschool.
“We hope we can count on you to continue your support for early childhood education in Calistoga. We continue to provide learning and care for the children of essential workers. We are now excited to be fully staffed, and enrollment is at capacity per CDC guidelines,” Domogalla said.
Hearts & Hands Preschool is a year-round full day preschool, opening at 7:30 a.m., and closing at 5:30 p.m. The program allows parents, some of whom who work multiple jobs, to have a safe learning environment for their children during their working hours. It serves children from two and a half years to five years. In addition to the full day program, and a half day program from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Those who stay in the afternoon receive additional learning, movement activities and for English language learners, it is an opportunity to be immersed in English for a longer period of time. Children are offered breakfast, lunch and two nutritious snacks during the day.
While the extended hours serve the working parent’s needs, the school’s primary purpose is to provide a meaningful educational and socialization experience preparing the children for successful future in school and in life. The school networks closely with UpValley Family Centers, Calistoga Elementary School and the Calistoga State Preschool, providing assistance for families through communication and resource referral.
As they go through the day, children proceed through a range of activities including art, body movement, music and singing, small and large motor skill development and dramatic play. The curriculum is a recognized combination of emergent and culturally appropriate teaching techniques. This means the focus is not only on the individual child’s needs and goals but on the individual child’s interests and natural abilities. Teachers closely observe and intentionally adapt the topics and activities presented day to day based on what the children are interested in and are wondering about.
Children are also introduced to the computer and keyboarding and are encouraged and supported in social growth by practicing words as they problem solve in their pre-school relationships.