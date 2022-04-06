 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calistoga's historic Fourth of July Parade to return with a weekend full of events

Calistoga Fourth of July parade 2019

Calistoga's Fourth of July Parade, seen here in 2019, will take place again this year after a two-year hiatus. 

 Tim Carl Photography

After a two-year hiatus, Calistoga’s historic Fourth of July Parade will return this year with not one, but two days of celebratory events. 

The weekend kicks off with the Second Annual Décor Contest for homes and businesses, with prizes awarded for the most patriotic. The application deadline is Tuesday, May 31. Apply at celebratenapavalley.org. Maps will be linked at the site, and paper maps will be posted and available at select businesses throughout town. 

Plans for Sunday, July 3, include a Star Spangled Social with a corn-hole tournament, makers fair, family carnival, community performers and live music, all centrally located in and around Pioneer Park. Bring your own picnic or grab refreshments from one of the many food vendors and the bar.

On Monday, July 4, the parade will start at 11 a.m. Cheer on floats, dancers, horses and more as they travel down Lincoln Avenue showcasing their creativity and patriotic spirit.

All events are sponsored by Celebrate! Napa Valley (formerly the Napa County Fair Association).

