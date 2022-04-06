Calistoga's historic Fourth of July Parade to return with a weekend full of events

FOR THE WEEKLY CALISTOGAN
After a two-year hiatus, Calistoga’s historic Fourth of July Parade will return this year with not one, but two days of celebratory events.
The weekend kicks off with the Second Annual Décor Contest for homes and businesses, with prizes awarded for the most patriotic. The application deadline is Tuesday, May 31. Apply at
celebratenapavalley.org. Maps will be linked at the site, and paper maps will be posted and available at select businesses throughout town.
Plans for Sunday, July 3, include a Star Spangled Social with a corn-hole tournament, makers fair, family carnival, community performers and live music, all centrally located in and around Pioneer Park. Bring your own picnic or grab refreshments from one of the many food vendors and the bar.
On Monday, July 4, the parade will start at 11 a.m. Cheer on floats, dancers, horses and more as they travel down Lincoln Avenue showcasing their creativity and patriotic spirit.
All events are sponsored by Celebrate! Napa Valley (formerly the Napa County Fair Association).
Photos: Calistoga's 2021 Halloween Parade and Costume Contest
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Calistoga's Carlin family transformed themselves into splendidly, and stylishly scary creatures, winning the Halloween Costume Contest for group costume.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Who's that sly fox parading down Lincoln Avenue Oct. 31? Masked revelers abounded in the return of the Halloween Parade in Calistoga this year.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Ghosts, goblins, and well-known super-heroes of all ages took part in the annual Calistoga Halloween Parade Oct. 31.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Calistogans young and old got into the Halloween spirit for the annual parade down Lincoln Avenue on Oct. 31.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Calistoga's Halloween Costume Contest judges had a difficult task picking winners in the revival of the event this year. They included Jim Barnes, Gerry Turgeon, Rose Beck, Karen Schlegel, and Kelly Barnett.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
The annual Halloween Parade in Calistoga was back in full force this year with more participants than some had seen in the last 15 years.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Masked creatures of all kinds crept out of their nests and dens to participate in Calistoga's Halloween contest Oct. 31 in Pioneer Park.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Entire families got into the Halloween spirit for the costume contest Oct. 31 in Pioneer Park.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Gypsy Emma Higgins wielded her artistic talents painting faces during Calistoga's Halloween Costume Contest Oct. 31 in Pioneer Park.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Whole families dressed up for this year's Halloween Costume Contest in Pioneer Park on Oct. 31.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Even King Kong showed up for Calistoga's Halloween Parade this year, mugging for photos.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Calistoga second-grader Sam Rothman, aka the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man, also known as Mr. Stay-Puft from the Ghostbuster's film made a rousing entrance to the Costume Contest Oct. 31 and went on to win first place in his age group.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
The Woods family, Stephanie, Indie Blue, and Michael conjured up characters from a long ago era for the Halloween Costume Contest in Pioneer Park.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Little scarecrow Pricilla Leon captured the hearts of judges of Calistoga's Halloween Costume Contest Oct. 31, taking first prize in the pre-Kindergarten age group.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
A Calistoga Halloween tradition returned this year with a costume contest in Pioneer Park. (The pre-Kindergarten age group stole the show.)
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Janette Williams and Bud Pochini hoisted a brew at the end of the Halloween Parade on Sunday. Cheers Calistoga!
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Happy costumed goblin-type royalty of all ages took part in the annual Calistoga Halloween Parade Oct. 31.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
After the cancellation of the annual Halloween Parade last year, Calistogans in costume turned out in record numbers to celebrate on Oct. 31.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Calistoga’s Lincoln Avenue was taken over by all kinds of fun and scary creatures during the annual Halloween Parade Oct. 31.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Ghosts, goblins, and other scary creatures roamed Lincoln Avenue in Calistoga’s annual Halloween Parade Oct. 31.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Aye Matey! If it wouldn't be Calistoga Elementary School's first grade teacher
Matthew Gudenius and Sarah Sandurson with a REAL dragon named Paisley they brought to the Halloween Parade Oct. 31.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Some people know how to nab front row seats for the annual Calistoga Halloween Parade.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Cutest costume was very much up for debate Oct. 31 during the annual Calistoga Halloween Parade.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Trick or treat anyone? Mad Mod shop's Julie Swehla handed out treats during the Halloween festivities in Calistoga Oct. 31.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
