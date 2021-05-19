Calistoga's Holy Assumption seeks $50,000 in matching funds for crisis housing

Until the end of the month, generous donors have offered to match $50,000 in funding for a new crisis shelter at Holy Assumption Monastery.

The sisters of Calistoga’s monastery are on their way to raising $1 million for a badly needed replacement of The St. Nicholas House, the Monastery’s only housing that provides shelter for the homeless, and for women and children in crisis within the community. The current structure is in dilapidated condition, with no handicapped access.

“The St. Nicholas House is a critical element to the monastery,” said Mother Macrina.

In 2020, the sisters raised $265,000, and their goal for 2021 is for an additional $235,000, to put them at the halfway mark.

“We’ve been given a really big boost for 2021 fundraising,” Mother Marina said of the matching donation.

The house was built on the Washington Street property in the 1970s, and was originally intended to be a handicap-accessible residence for elderly and infirm sisters. After adding an accessible bathroom several years ago, contractors found that the house was not built to high-quality standards, and replacing it is a better use of resources than continuing to renovate or trying to expand.