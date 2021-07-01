Calistoga's iconic Dr. Wilkinson's Hot Springs Resort reopens

It’s safe to say “Doc” would be proud.

Dr. Wilkinson established his namesake Hot Springs Resort in Calistoga in 1952, one of the first to offer mud baths and the promise of rejuvenation. The family sold the resort two years ago, and it has been fully renovated with the same — but modernized — devotion to wellness that “Doc” and Edy Wilkinson intended.

Although there are still a few finishing touches in the works, and while the overall feel of the property is playful and retro, the focus on health and wellbeing is thorough, from individually concocted “prescriptions” to the room diffusers and of course the spring water and mud baths.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $3 for your first 3 months!

By all accounts the resort was in dire need of a renovation, and from the beginning, the new owners have said they will remain true to Dr. Wilkinson’s intents and purpose.

During the multi-million dollar renovation, Robert Kline and Maki Nakamura Bara of the The Chartres Lodging Group, a San Francisco-based hotel investment firm, added eight rooms to the resort and redid it literally from the top down, from the roof to the floors. All of the tubs in the spa have been replaced. There are mud baths for singles and couples, and private showers. There are also two tubs outdoors in the gardens, and infrared and CBD therapies as well, said general manager Jose Ortega.