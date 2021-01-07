Calistoga's Indian Springs proposes new “food truck” restaurant

It’s not exactly a food truck, rather, a non-mobile, 16-foot vintage Airstream outfitted with a prep kitchen, intended for casual dining.
The owners of Indian Springs are proposing a new dining experience on the grounds of the resort, open for coffee, breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks, with outdoor seating on the existing lawn.
During the pandemic, Indian Springs operated a pilot-project in this location with a temporary outdoor food and beverage venue. The owners are seeking a permanent permit for the Terrace Lounge, open for hotel guests and the public, with live acoustic music on weekends.
The proposal will be considered at the next virtual Planning Commission meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13.
The facility would be screened from Lincoln Avenue by landscaping and have limited visibility from the road. The Lounge will be open from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m., and will have a drink-focused menu that offers snacks and grab-and-go items, according to the proposal. Beverages will include juices, smoothies, wine and beer, cocktails and a full-service espresso bar.
Food items will be prepackaged or made at Sam’s Social Club, the Indian Springs restaurant, and will include fresh pastries, sandwiches, salads and select hot menu items from Sam’s delivered on request. Seating will include a mix of lounge furniture.
The public can participate in the Planning Commission meeting by observing or listening to the meeting in one of the following ways:
- Watch on your TV – Napa Valley TV Channel 28 (call your cable provider to ensure you have a City of Calistoga coded cable box)
- Listen on your phone – dial 1-669-900-6833, enter webinar ID: 832-0395-3296, password: 123201
- Watch online via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83203953296?pwd=aStuQk5sYkhmQUpaSDk0RHZTWXZnUT09, enter password: 123201
- Watch online via YouTube Live at youtube.com/cityofcalistoga
Alternatively, participate in the meeting by providing public comment on any item on the agenda or any item of municipal concern via email. Please submit your comment, limited to 350 words or less, via email to publiccomment@ci.calistoga.ca.us.