Calistoga's Indian Springs proposes new “food truck” restaurant

It’s not exactly a food truck, rather, a non-mobile, 16-foot vintage Airstream outfitted with a prep kitchen, intended for casual dining.

The owners of Indian Springs are proposing a new dining experience on the grounds of the resort, open for coffee, breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks, with outdoor seating on the existing lawn.

During the pandemic, Indian Springs operated a pilot-project in this location with a temporary outdoor food and beverage venue. The owners are seeking a permanent permit for the Terrace Lounge, open for hotel guests and the public, with live acoustic music on weekends.

The proposal will be considered at the next virtual Planning Commission meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13.

The facility would be screened from Lincoln Avenue by landscaping and have limited visibility from the road. The Lounge will be open from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m., and will have a drink-focused menu that offers snacks and grab-and-go items, according to the proposal. Beverages will include juices, smoothies, wine and beer, cocktails and a full-service espresso bar.