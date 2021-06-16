Calistoga's Kimball Reservoir Bypass Plan moves forward

The City is moving forward with plans to update bypass operations at Kimball Reservoir, to minimize adverse contributions to native fishes and their habitat, and to comply with state requirements.
What was to be an interim bypass has been in operation since 2011. The city has been working with the state and fisheries biologists over the years to monitor the bypass situation and gather data.
In a complex 68 page public works report presented to the city council on June 15, staff stated the adoption of this Final Bypass Plan will mostly consist of a modification of the scheduling of bypass flows throughout the year.
The project will cause a roughly 10% reduction in the city's water supply, but that won't happen until after the 80-year old infrastructure intake and inoperable 24-inch drain valve is replaced that can provide these higher bypass flows, said Public Works Director Derek Rayner.
Implementation of the decade old project is most likely two years away, and the city is waiting for funding on the $2.5 million project.
Plans call for the construction and repair of existing outlet works. The bypass flows will provide certain amounts of bypass at specified times to improve the overall condition of fish downstream of the reservoir, and ensuring there is no possibility that the new schedule would have a significant effect on the environment, Raynor said.
