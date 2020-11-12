Calistoga's Larkmead Vineyards appoints new client operations manager

Larkmead Vineyards has announced the appointment of Victoria Anderson to the role of client operations manager. A veteran estate manager, sales specialist, and sommelier, Anderson will join the team at Larkmead to focus on direct to consumer sales and member relations.

Anderson most recently served as estate manager for the Spire Collection Alexander Valley of Jackson Family Wines, overseeing the sales team, estate budgets, and member acquisition.

“I’m delighted to join the Larkmead Vineyards team and look forward to strengthening relationships with our members and reaching new clients through exceptional customer service,” Anderson said.

Anderson’s role as client operations manager is a new position previously held by Erinn Maloney, who currently serves as Larkmead’s Communication & Design Manager.