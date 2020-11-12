Calistoga's Larkmead Vineyards appoints new client operations manager

Larkmead Vineyards has announced the appointment of Victoria Anderson to the role of client operations manager. A veteran estate manager, sales specialist, and sommelier, Anderson will join the team at Larkmead to focus on direct to consumer sales and member relations.
Anderson most recently served as estate manager for the Spire Collection Alexander Valley of Jackson Family Wines, overseeing the sales team, estate budgets, and member acquisition.
“I’m delighted to join the Larkmead Vineyards team and look forward to strengthening relationships with our members and reaching new clients through exceptional customer service,” Anderson said.
Anderson’s role as client operations manager is a new position previously held by Erinn Maloney, who currently serves as Larkmead’s Communication & Design Manager.
“As a family-owned winery, the elevated, intimate member relationship is paramount to our success,” said Jay James, general manager. “Victoria brings a wealth of experience in customer relations and sales that we know will raise the bar at Larkmead, benefiting our membership and our business.”
Larkmead Vineyards is stewarded by proprietors Cam Baker and Kate Solari Baker, whose family has owned the Larkmead estate since 1948.
As Client Operations Manager, Anderson will play an integral role in Larkmead’s mission, taking direct to consumer sales to the next level by building relationships with members, growing Larkmead’s membership program, travelling to local markets to host collector dinners, as it becomes safe to do so, and focusing on member retention through exceptional customer service.
Born and raised in Hawaii, Anderson is a Certified Sommelier and previously held roles at Landmark Vineyards (Sommelier and Wine Educator), Lokoya Winery (Estate Host), and Verité Winery (Estate Manager) of Jackson Family Wines.
