Calistoga's Larkmead Vineyards creates first virtual tasting room, promotes manager

Larkmead Vineyards has announced the promotion of Daniel Stoch to Virtual Tasting Manager. This is a brand-new role at Larkmead as the winery strives to meet consumer demand for virtual tasting experiences.

Erik Siebelist, Larkmead's former tasting room manager, will take over Stoch's previous role of tasting room manager.

Larkmead Vineyards is anticipating increased interest in virtual wine tastings and tours as the world becomes more comfortable with online meeting platforms.

In his new position, Stoch will apply his extensive background in hospitality, wine education and drone videography as he shares bespoke wine tasting experiences for virtual visitors near and far. He will also manage member acquisition, develop new virtual experiences, capture extensive drone footage, and support direct-to-consumer wine sales.