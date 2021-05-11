Calistoga's Larkmead Vineyards creates first virtual tasting room, promotes manager

Larkmead Vineyards has announced the promotion of Daniel Stoch to Virtual Tasting Manager. This is a brand-new role at Larkmead as the winery strives to meet consumer demand for virtual tasting experiences.
Erik Siebelist, Larkmead's former tasting room manager, will take over Stoch's previous role of tasting room manager.
Larkmead Vineyards is anticipating increased interest in virtual wine tastings and tours as the world becomes more comfortable with online meeting platforms.
In his new position, Stoch will apply his extensive background in hospitality, wine education and drone videography as he shares bespoke wine tasting experiences for virtual visitors near and far. He will also manage member acquisition, develop new virtual experiences, capture extensive drone footage, and support direct-to-consumer wine sales.
“Daniel has played an integral role as Tasting Room Manager at Larkmead Vineyards, especially in March of 2020 when the pandemic began. Larkmead, along with the rest of the industry, had to quickly pivot to virtual tastings,” said Victoria Anderson, client operations manager. “During this time, Daniel displayed creativity, leadership, and a true passion for curating member experiences, and we know he’ll bring a wealth of new ideas to our audience as Virtual Tasting Manager.”
Stoch joined Larkmead Vineyards in 2017 as a harvest intern, supporting winemaker, Dan Petroski, in the cellar. After the 2017 harvest, Stoch joined in the tasting room, where he honed his customer service, sales, communications and wine education skills. Daniel was promoted to Tasting Room Manager in July 2020.
“It is an honor to be appointed as Larkmead Vineyards’ first Virtual Tasting Manager,” said Stoch. “I am looking forward to applying the skills that I have learned at Larkmead during harvest and my time as Tasting Room Manager to engage with and educate more Larkmead members than ever before, which is the beauty of working in a virtual world.”
Virtual tastings with are now available to all Larkmead Vineyards mailing list subscribers. Find out more at Larkmead.com.
