Calistoga's Lincoln Avenue Brewery to reopen Saturday

After closing in March due to the pandemic, Lincoln Avenue Brewery is set to reopen on Saturday.
The Brewery, located next to Cal Mart, will have plenty of outdoor seating while abiding by COVID-19 restrictions, said owner and executive chef Damon Galt.
Last September, sprint car driver Rick Downey opened the bar and restaurant, which was doing well until the pandemic shut everything down. Downey, a familiar face at the Calistoga Speedway, decided to retire, Galt said.
Galt used to have an electrical company, and did a stint on HGTV as a contractor. He was already a part-owner in the Brewery, with the sweat equity he put into it. He is now taking over as hands-on owner, along with a few investors.
The restaurant will reopen with the same menu, offering reasonably priced flatbread pizzas, burgers, fish tacos, and other casual fare.
The Brewery will again offer a wide choice of craft brews on tap, mostly from Santa Rosa and Petaluma on tap. There will be 13 to start, including one cider and four of the restaurant’s own beers, now being brewed by Barrel Brothers. The plan from the start has been for the brewpub to make its own beer, onsite, but since the pandemic that aspect of the business has been put on hold.
Galt did score a beer from Russian River Brewing Company to offer on tap, “I used to be on their barbecue team, and my chefs used to work there,” he said, and look for one from Pliny the Younger coming soon.
“It helps to know people,” said Galt, who lives in Santa Rosa, but practically grew up in Calistoga.
A few of the same staff will be returning, including both chefs. “I can’t afford to bring everybody back now,” Galt said, adding he’s also bringing on his son and his girlfriend, “So we can get through this, and the winter.”
The Brewery will be open from noon to about 8 p.m., when the kitchen will close, and for the first week or two from Thursday through Sunday, then seven days a week after that. There will also be live music from 5 to 7 p.m.
