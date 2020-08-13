Calistoga's Lincoln Avenue Brewery to reopen Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After closing in March due to the pandemic, Lincoln Avenue Brewery is set to reopen on Saturday.

The Brewery, located next to Cal Mart, will have plenty of outdoor seating while abiding by COVID-19 restrictions, said owner and executive chef Damon Galt.

Last September, sprint car driver Rick Downey opened the bar and restaurant, which was doing well until the pandemic shut everything down. Downey, a familiar face at the Calistoga Speedway, decided to retire, Galt said.

Galt used to have an electrical company, and did a stint on HGTV as a contractor. He was already a part-owner in the Brewery, with the sweat equity he put into it. He is now taking over as hands-on owner, along with a few investors.

The restaurant will reopen with the same menu, offering reasonably priced flatbread pizzas, burgers, fish tacos, and other casual fare.

The Brewery will again offer a wide choice of craft brews on tap, mostly from Santa Rosa and Petaluma on tap. There will be 13 to start, including one cider and four of the restaurant’s own beers, now being brewed by Barrel Brothers. The plan from the start has been for the brewpub to make its own beer, onsite, but since the pandemic that aspect of the business has been put on hold.