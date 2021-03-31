 Skip to main content
Calistoga's Lola Wines, Schramsberg make SF Chronicle's best wineries to visit

Lola Wines

Lola Wines is located on Foothill Boulevard in Calistoga. 

 Submitted photo

Two of Calistoga’s wineries, Lola Wines and Schramsberg Vineyards, are featured on the list of Top 25 Best Bay Area Wineries to Visit by the San Francisco Chronicle.

“The list represents our favorite 25 wineries in the Bay Area to visit right now. The wineries here produce excellent bottles, of course, but we’ve also chosen them for the experiences they offer — whether that involves striking scenery, succulent food pairings or, ever more important, thoughtful safety precautions,” the Chronicle states.

