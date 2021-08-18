Calistoga's Mount View Hotel to pay $325,000 for parking-to-patio conversion

After being granted a temporary permit to convert parking spaces to outdoor patio seating during the pandemic, the Mount View Hotel will now pay the City for the 13 lost parking spots.

The City last year implemented a Temporary Support and Recovery Program for restaurants and other businesses affected by social distancing restrictions, which included the parklets along Lincoln Avenue.

In November, Mount View owner Michael Woods was granted temporary permission to convert 13 parking spaces in the lot next to the hotel. City planners at the time were bound, however, by the city’s municipal code in-lieu parking fee structure. The code requires payment for the loss of parking spaces at a cost of $2,800 (Tier I) per space or $25,000 (Tier II) per converted space. The hotel falls into the second category.

At the time, Woods said the $325,000 fee would put him out of business and asked for a reasonable compromise.

The planning commission expressed unanimous support for the conversion, but was reluctant to set a precedent by granting an exception to city code. In an at-times heartfelt meeting, commissioners found themselves between a rock and a hard place, struggling with vague wording of the ordinance which doesn’t take into account extenuating circumstances like the economic fallout due to the pandemic.