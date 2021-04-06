Calistoga's new Pioneer Park Bridge officially opens

In a large step towards making Calistoga an even more walkable, pedestrian-friendly community, the new Pioneer Park Bridge is officially open and ready for use.

The 110-foot pedestrian bridge spans the Napa River connecting Pioneer Park with the Community Center and the downtown area, and replaces the low concrete crossing, which was prone to flooding during the rainy season. The new elevated bridge complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and offers a safer and wider crossing.

Before cutting the ribbon on Monday, Mayor Chris Canning thanked the many individuals and organizations that made the project possible including the past and current city councils, the public works department, the late Dieter Deiss, the Calistoga Active Transportation Committee and many others involved in the project.

Along with providing a wider and safer crossing, the new bridge will also improve conditions for fish habitat.

The old concrete bridge was constructed most likely in the 1950s or ’60s, when building regulations were not nearly as rigorous as they are now, said Public Works Director Derek Rayner. The old concrete barrier will be removed sometime this summer.