Calistoga's newly and re-elected officials take oath of office

Re-elected Mayor Chris Canning and City Councilmember Irais Lopez-Ortega, along with newly elected Councilmember Lisa Gift, took the oath of office during Tuesday’s virtual meeting.

Canning has run unopposed in the last three elections. He was first elected to the City Council in November 2010, and elected as mayor in November 2012. He was re-elected unopposed in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

Gift thanked outgoing Vice Mayor Michael Dunsford for his service to the community, and said she was honored to be on the council.

"I want to thank everyone who voted for me and I look forward to serving everyone in the community and being a voice for my generation,” she said.

Lopez-Ortega was first appointed to a vacant seat on the council in February 2013, and has served as a councilmember since then. She and fellow Councilmember and Vice Mayor Michael Dunsford also ran unopposed in 2016.

The council voted unanimously to appoint Lopez-Ortega to the position of vice mayor, replacing Dunsford.

“She has clearly demonstrated that she not only represents the Latino and senior population, but the entire community, and I have strong confidence in her abilities,” Canning said.