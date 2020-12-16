Calistoga's newly and re-elected officials take oath of office

Re-elected Mayor Chris Canning and City Councilmember Irais Lopez-Ortega, along with newly elected Councilmember Lisa Gift, took the oath of office during Tuesday’s virtual meeting.
Canning has run unopposed in the last three elections. He was first elected to the City Council in November 2010, and elected as mayor in November 2012. He was re-elected unopposed in 2014, 2016 and 2018.
Gift thanked outgoing Vice Mayor Michael Dunsford for his service to the community, and said she was honored to be on the council.
"I want to thank everyone who voted for me and I look forward to serving everyone in the community and being a voice for my generation,” she said.
Lopez-Ortega was first appointed to a vacant seat on the council in February 2013, and has served as a councilmember since then. She and fellow Councilmember and Vice Mayor Michael Dunsford also ran unopposed in 2016.
The council voted unanimously to appoint Lopez-Ortega to the position of vice mayor, replacing Dunsford.
“She has clearly demonstrated that she not only represents the Latino and senior population, but the entire community, and I have strong confidence in her abilities,” Canning said.
Lopez-Ortega said she was very humbled to be chosen for the role.
"I want to thank the community for trusting me to do this for four more years. It has been my honor and privilege to work beside other councilmembers. I will make it my mission to do what is right and best for all Calistogans,” she said.
Dunsford honored with proclamation
Dunsford was also honored Tuesday with a proclamation from the city for his long-standing service.
Dunsford was first elected to the council in November 2004, and re-elected in 2008, 2012 and 2016. He has served as vice mayor since 2006.
The proclamation says Dunsford has been an active citizen in the community for decades, volunteering in many capacities in city and county organizations, and contributing to numerous community improvements.
"Thank you for your service to the community in front of and behind the scenes," Canning said.
Dunsford congratulated Lopez-Ortega and Gift on their election, and thanked the community who has supported him throughout the years.
