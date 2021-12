Calistoga's Papa Lou's wins best Decorated Storefront in holiday contest

Congratulations to the winners of the second annual holiday Decorated Storefront Contest in downtown Calistoga.

Competition was stiff this year as business owners pulled out all the stops decorating windows in holiday themes with colored lights, ribbons, bows, and wreaths, livening Lincoln Avenue with the holiday spirit.

Papa Lou's Wine & Spirits took first place this year, decking their windows with a happy, dancing Santa Claus, and gold and silver lame and ribbons accenting champagne bottles ready to ring in the New Year.

NextHome in the Valley placed second, with richly trimmed Christmas trees and a giant wreath above the doorway.

Coming in third was Mad Mod Shop’s windows dressed in red and white poinsettias, candy canes and Christmas tree.

The event is sponsored by the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

