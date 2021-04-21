Calistoga's Petrified Forest/Foothill Boulevard stoplight moves forward

The new traffic signal project at the intersection of Petrified Forest Road and Foothill Boulevard has taken another step forward.

The Calistoga City Council on Tuesday approved the allocation of funds for the installation and maintenance of the light, which is intended to reduce congestion at the busy intersection.

The project cost is $605,000, with the majority, $475,000, coming from grant funding. The remainder will come from traffic and transportation impact fees. The project was included in the FY20/21 budget.

A master plan includes making the intersection wider and adding turn lanes at some point in the future.

Councilmember Don Williams voted against funding the project at Tuesday's meeting, raising concerns about the impact the light will have on traffic on Foothill Boulevard, with a buildup at the flashing red light at Lincoln Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, and potential speeding to get through the new stoplight.

As a safety issue Police Chief Mitch Celaya responded that once the stoplight is installed, his department will have to step up additional traffic monitoring, but added he thinks it will have a positive effect on pedestrian traffic and illegal turns at the intersection.