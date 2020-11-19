Calistoga's railroad history honored with landmark

Thanks to the Native Sons of the Golden West, Calistoga has a new landmark recognizing its prominent place in the history of the railroad.

NSGW officers from all over the state gathered on Nov. 14 for a dedication of the new mini-park on Washington Street, across from the fire station.

“Restored preservation is our mission,” said the Native Sons of the Golden West Grand President Joe Castillo.

There are some 1,500 such landmarks in the state of California.

The train tracks were laid in 1912, along what is now Washington Street, and ran all the way down to Vallejo. Calistoga was the end of the line for the Electric Interurban Railroad until service ceased in 1939.

A few years ago, in order to improve the condition of the street, the city needed to dig up and remove the tracks. The Calistoga NSGW took issue with the city, and after a compromise the tracks were dug up and stored at the city’s public works yard, said Dick Kuykendall, past President of NSGW of Calistoga.

The tracks were then sent to a machinist in St. Helena to have the rails cut, and straightened out. A portion of those tracks are now embedded in the sidewalk at the mini-railroad park.