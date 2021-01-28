Calistoga's Roam Antiques approved for addition of new tasting room

Setting the stage to bring vibrancy and more foot traffic to the west end of downtown Calistoga, the owner of Roam Antiques will be renovating the building on Lincoln Avenue and adding a new tasting room.

Mario Sculatti, owner of the business, said he is trying to recreate the store into a more high-end operation, after previously carriying an eclectic mix of antiques.

The Calistoga Planning Commission unanimously approved the retail/tasting room project on Wednesday.

Located at the gateway to town on Lincoln Avenue, plans call for revamping the building’s exterior by reconfiguring the windows and garage doors, and repainting the 2,400-square-foot building. Sculatti said he is working with architect Thomas Stimpert to create a white stucco façade with green ivy climbing exterior, giving the building "a clean modern aesthetic."

The business will also be rebranded as VAULT Wine + Artifacts, serving Sculatti’s own wine brand. Sculatti is also working with a partner to curate new pieces for the cavernous gallery “with high quality architectural types of antiques, with high-end pieces,” he said, adding it will be modeled after the tasting room he designed for his Rutherford wine storage business.