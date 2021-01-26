Calistoga's Roam tasting room application back before the city

Roam Antiques owner Mario Sculatti will be back before the city with a revised proposal to add a tasting room to his antiques business on the west end of Lincoln Avenue.

Located at the gateway to town, plans call for revamping the building’s exterior by reconfiguring the windows and garage doors and repainting the 2,400-square-foot building.

The planning commission will hear the proposal Jan. 27.

The project calls for the retail aspect to account for about 55% of the business, with a wine tasting component. The new concept would be called VAULT Wine + Artifacts, serving Sculatti’s own wine brand. Visitors would also be provided with charcuterie upon request, the staff report states.

Sculatti said he is working with architect Thomas Stimpert to create a white stucco façade with green ivy climbing exterior, giving the building "a clean modern aesthetic."

"It will be more high-end," he said. "That's the vibe I want out front."

Additional fencing and landscaping would make the concrete area in front of the more attractive and add outdoor seating. The reuse permit does not require additional parking.