Calistoga's Roam tasting room application back before the city

Roam Calistoga

Roam owner Mario Sculatti said the remodel and addition of a tasting room at his Calistoga antique store will resemble the tasting room he designed for his Rutherford wine storage business. 

 Submitted photo

Roam Antiques owner Mario Sculatti will be back before the city with a revised proposal to add a tasting room to his antiques business on the west end of Lincoln Avenue.

Located at the gateway to town, plans call for revamping the building’s exterior by reconfiguring the windows and garage doors and repainting the 2,400-square-foot building.

The planning commission will hear the proposal Jan. 27.

The project calls for the retail aspect to account for about 55% of the business, with a wine tasting component. The new concept would be called VAULT Wine + Artifacts, serving Sculatti’s own wine brand. Visitors would also be provided with charcuterie upon request, the staff report states.

Sculatti said he is working with architect Thomas Stimpert to create a white stucco façade with green ivy climbing exterior, giving the building "a clean modern aesthetic."

"It will be more high-end," he said. "That's the vibe I want out front."

Additional fencing and landscaping would make the concrete area in front of the  more attractive and add outdoor seating. The reuse permit does not require additional parking.

The commission first heard Sculatti’s proposal for the addition of a tasting room in June 2020. At that time, commissioners denied the application, citing Sculatti’s neglect of the property, including a broken awning, and uncertainty about his “ability to follow through with plans.” Nonetheless, commissioners granted him a continuance.

The application falls within the city’s General Plan for commercial space, and comes two weeks after the Calistoga Planning Commission drafted a policy to limit wine tasting rooms downtown to two new projects per year. The policy still needs city council approval.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

