Calistoga's Rosa Rubio named to S. New Hampshire University President's List

Southern New Hampshire University

Students on the Southern New Hampshire University campus in Manchester, N.H.

 Liz Linder

Rosa Rubio of Calistoga has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's Fall 2021 President's List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester.

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 160,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as the "Most Innovative" regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. 

