Calistoga's Rubio, Nagel make SNH University's President's list

Southern New Hampshire University

Robert Frost Hall at Southern New Hampshire University 

 Submitted photo

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates Rosa Rubio and Joyce Nagel of Calistoga on being named to the summer 2021 President's List.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in various courses.

SNHU is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 150,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as the "Most Innovative" regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.

