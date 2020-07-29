Calistoga's school year to roll out in phases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Though challenged by the ever-changing mandates regarding COVID-19, Calistoga Joint Unified School District administrators and teachers have developed a 3-phase school plan for 2020-2021.

On Friday, the district presented a plan that begins the school year with Phase 1 on Wednesday, Aug. 19, when all students will be learning virtually. When state and county mandates allow, schools will transition to allow students the option to return to class in Phase 2, and eventually all will return to the classroom in Phase 3.

“We’re moving forward with details before opening with still a lot of uncertainty about what lies ahead. I get new regulations sent my way literally every day, but we can create positive learning environment despite the challenges,” said Erin Smith-Hagberg, Calistoga Joint Unified School District superintendent.

When it happens, Phase 2 will blend in-person with virtual learning. Students will have staggered start times, and for recess and lunch. Cohorts will keep students in small static groups with one teacher, to prioritize safety, rather than transferring to different teachers and classrooms.

Phase 3 will be implemented when public health guidelines approve in-person, 5-day-a-week instruction.