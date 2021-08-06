Calistoga's Sharpsteen Museum's Annual Instant Wine Cellar is Aug. 28.

Calistoga's Sharpsteen Museum will hold its 33rd Annual Instant Wine Cellar Raffle on Saturday, Aug. 28.
The raffle is the museum's main fundraiser for the year, and similar to last year's event, the museum will hold only a raffle with no public event. Grand prize is five cases (60 bottles) of premium Napa Valley wines. Purchase tickets by Aug. 15 to qualify for a special drawing in addition to the main raffle.
Tickets are $10 each or five for $40 and can be purchased online at sharpsteen museum.org, by calling (707) 341-3313, or stop by the museum. The museum is now open every day from noon to 3 p.m., but subject to change according to COVID-19 guidelines.
Buy as many tickets as you wish, then invite family, friends and neighbors to try their luck. All proceeds from this fundraiser benefit programs and projects at the all-volunteer museum.
Joining the Sharpsteen Museum or renewing/upgrading your membership is easy. Just click the “Join and Support” tab near the top of the Museum web page. There are also options there for making donations in honor of a loved one, a memorial gift, or a one-time donation. The museum appreciates your support.
Also come and visit the special exhibit “A Retrospective of Earl Thollander- Recording Life Through Art” on display through December.