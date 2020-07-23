× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Calistoga’s Silverado Pharmacy burglarized

Calistoga’s Silverado Pharmacy on Lincoln Avenue was broken into at about 2 a.m. on July 16.

Officers arriving on the scene found the window to the front door smashed. No suspects were found in or around the pharmacy. Inside the business, he officers found that the security gate to the pharmacy was bent and a section of paneling broken and removed. The suspect(s) entered the drug storage area via the removed paneling.

The owner and pharmacist responded to the pharmacy and determined that two 16-ounce bottles of Promethazine-Codeine were the only items taken. The value of the Promethazine-Codeine were $40 per bottle.

“During the course of the initial investigation we believe a dark-colored vehicle, similar to a 2004-2008 Acura may be involved,” said Police Chief Mitch Celaya.

Last month, the Golden Bear jewelry store, also on Lincoln Avenue, was burglarized early in the morning twice in less than a week.