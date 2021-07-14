Calistoga's Storybook Mt. Vineyards Zin Gris named Wine of the Week by SF Chronicle

Storybook Mountain Vineyards Zin Gris
Storybook Mountain Vineyards
Storybook Mountain Vineyards Zin Gris was named the Wine of the Week in the San Francisco Chronicle in June.
Storybook Mountain is the rare Napa Valley winery that focuses mostly on Zinfandel, rather than the local specialty of Cabernet Sauvignon, wrote wine critic Esther Mobley. "It’s a saturated coral-pink color, so bright that it almost comes across as brazen. The aromas and flavors are similarly intense: It smells like a bowl of macerated berries and tastes like passionfruit and strawberry buttercream. There’s an element here that you don’t tend to get in those pale Provence rosés: tannin, which adds a grippy, just-bitter-enough bite to the palate." Mobley also noted that vineyard owner and winemaker Jerry Seps began producing the Zin Gris at the height of the white Zinfandel craze, and has been been making this wine in this way for about 30 years.
Photos: Art, Sip & Stroll returns to Yountville after one-year hiatus
Marianne Mangold of Carmel donned a straw-equipped mask to balance wine tasting with safety at Saturday's Art, Sip & Stroll festival in Yountville. Wine tastings took place at Veterans Memorial Park and indoors at the Community Center, just north on Washington Street.
Howard Yune, Register
Hope & Grace was one of the Napa Valley wineries to serve visitors at Yountville's ninth annual Art, Sip & Stroll festival, which returned to downtown Saturday after its cancellation during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic. The event was one of the county's first mass gatherings to take place as California prepares to relax many of its remaining safety regulations starting Tuesday.
Howard Yune, Register
The sidewalks of Washington Street in downtown Yountville were at their busiest in more than a year on Saturday during the town's annual Art, Sip & Stroll festival. A combination of masked and unmasked people strolled the town center, although festival organizers required visitors to cover their faces while entering indoor venues.
Howard Yune, Register
Jeffrey Fetters, who performs as Smorgy, was one of the musicians to play in downtown Yountville on Saturday during the annual Art, Sip & Stroll festival.
Howard Yune, Register
Margo Scarpulla of Vacaville displayed examples of her pottery to a visitor at Veterans Memorial Park during the Art, Sip & Stroll festival Saturday in Yountville.
Howard Yune, Register
Safety measures adopted by the organizers of Yountville's Art, Sip & Stroll festival included capping the number of wine tasting guests inside the Community Center at 80 at a time, and assigning guests to 50-minute time slots during the six-hour event Saturday. Wine tasting tickets sold out 2 1/2 weeks in advance.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa artist Chris Cammarata displayed a collection of his paintings in front of the Yountville Community Center, during Saturday's Art, Sip & Stroll festival. The art, wine and food fair, which was canceled in 2020 as Napa County imposed a stay-home order early in the coronavirus pandemic, drew one of Napa County's largest audiences since the emergency began.
Howard Yune, Register
