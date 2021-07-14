Calistoga's Storybook Mt. Vineyards Zin Gris named Wine of the Week by SF Chronicle

Storybook Mountain Vineyards Zin Gris was named the Wine of the Week in the San Francisco Chronicle in June.

Storybook Mountain is the rare Napa Valley winery that focuses mostly on Zinfandel, rather than the local specialty of Cabernet Sauvignon, wrote wine critic Esther Mobley.

"It’s a saturated coral-pink color, so bright that it almost comes across as brazen. The aromas and flavors are similarly intense: It smells like a bowl of macerated berries and tastes like passionfruit and strawberry buttercream. There’s an element here that you don’t tend to get in those pale Provence rosés: tannin, which adds a grippy, just-bitter-enough bite to the palate."

Mobley also noted that vineyard owner and winemaker Jerry Seps began producing the Zin Gris at the height of the white Zinfandel craze, and has been been making this wine in this way for about 30 years.