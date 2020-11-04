Calistoga's Studio on Main is closing its doors

After five year of doing business downtown, Cindy and Gene Ivester will be closing their printing and gift store at the end of December.

The Ivesters moved the shop to Calistoga from St. Helena, where they operated for 16 years, after finding a larger space, and because they “love the town.”

Between the wildfires, evacuations, PSPS events, the pandemic and, when Ivesters first opened, the two-year construction of the Lincoln Avenue Bridge, “It’s no one’s fault, but it has been pretty tough,” Cindy Ivester said. “Tourism isn’t what it used to be, so Gene and I made the decision maybe it’s best for us to do something different.”

The couple live in Hidden Valley Lake, and one of the things they will be doing is to create a larger online presence for merchandise. Printing will not be available after the store closes on Dec. 23.

Gene is a real estate photographer, and Cindy’s responsibility is the store. Studio on Main specializes in custom framing, printing, and unique art and gifts. Customers still come up from St. Helena, Ivester said.

“It’s a cute little store and I’ll miss it,” she said.

She’ll also miss the camaraderie of the other store owners downtown.