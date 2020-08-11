You are the owner of this article.
Calistoga's Sushi Mambo window broken in domestic dispute

Mambo Sushi

The front window of Sushi Mambo in Calistoga was smashed Aug. 8.

 Tim Carl Photography

The front window of Sushi Mambo restaurant was smashed during a heated domestic dispute early in the morning on Aug. 8.

According to the Calistoga police report, a former Calistoga resident had returned to visit family, and during an argument punched his hand through the window. 

The man was not charged in the incident, said Police Sgt. Tim Martin. 

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018.

