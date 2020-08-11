Calistoga's Sushi Mambo window broken in domestic dispute

-
The front window of Sushi Mambo restaurant was smashed during a heated domestic dispute early in the morning on Aug. 8.
According to the Calistoga police report, a former Calistoga resident had returned to visit family, and during an argument punched his hand through the window.
The man was not charged in the incident, said Police Sgt. Tim Martin.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.
Cynthia Sweeney
The Weekly Calistogan Editor
Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.
