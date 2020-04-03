Calistoga's Theorem Vineyards teams with Heritage Catering for 'Free Family Meal Friday'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Theorem Vineyards on Diamond Mountain in Calistoga have decided in these uncertain times to focus on kindness and community. They are especially concerned about families and kids. Today, Friday, April 3, they are teaming up with Heritage Catering in Calistoga and Chef Josh Mitchell to sponsor "Free Family Meal Friday."

Anyone who is in need of a meal can head on down to Napa Valley Heritage Catering, 2450 Foothill Blvd. Ste. G, in Calistoga, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. to pick up a tasty meal, while supply lasts. Theorem is footing the bill 100%.

With that said, they are also challenging others in the wine world to step up and keep it going by sponsoring the following week.

